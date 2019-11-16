Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC Sao Paulo

The final UFC Sao Paulo betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

UFC Sao Paulo is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, November 16, 2019) from the Ginásio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The main card will air on ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN+ at 5 p.m. ET.

Jan Blachowicz vs. Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza in a light heavyweight bout will serve as the headliner. In the co-main event, Maurício Rua vs. Paul Craig in a light heavyweight bout takes place.

Rounding out the five bout main card is Charles Oliveira vs. Jared Gordon in a lightweight bout, Antonio Arroyo vs. Andre Muniz in a middleweight showdown, and Markus Perez vs. Wellington Turman in a 185-pound clash.

According to oddsmakers, Blachowicz is a -200 favorite over Souza, who is a +170 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Craig being a +200 underdog against Rua, who is a -260 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

Main card (ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Jan Blachowicz (-200) vs. Ronaldo Souza (+170)

Mauricio Rua (-260) vs. Paul Craig (+200)

Charles Oliveira (-355) vs. Jared Gordon (+295)

Andre Muniz (-115) vs. Antonio Arroyo (-105)

Markus Perez (-125) vs. Wellington Turman (+105)

Preliminary card (ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET)