Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC Sao Paulo

The last-minute UFC Sao Paulo betting odds are in.

Tonight (Sept. 22), UFC Sao Paulo will be held inside the Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil. In the main event, Thiago Santos will take on Eryk Anders. Santos was initially set to take on Jimi Manuwa, but the “Poster Boy” was forced to pull out due to an injury. Santos is going into the main event of UFC Sao Paulo as a slight favorite.

The co-main event will see Alex Oliveira go one-on-one with Carlo Pedersoli. Oliveira is a sizable favorite. When Antonio Rogerio Nogueira shares the Octagon with Sam Alvey, he will do so as an underdog.

Check out odds from the entire card courtesy of 5Dimes (via OddsShark.com):

Main Card

Thiago Santos (-165) vs. Eryk Anders (+155)

Alex Oliveira (-410) vs. Carlo Pedersoli (+365)

Sam Alvey (-295) vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira (+235)

Renan Barao (-160) vs. Andre Ewell (+150)

Randa Markos (-110) vs. Marina Rodriguez (+100)

Prelims

Charles Oliveira (-400) vs. Christos Giagos (+355)

Francisco Trinaldo (-170) vs. Evan Dunham (+160)

Ryan Spann (-140) vs. Luis Henrique (+130)

Augusto Sakai (-200) vs. Chase Sherman (+185)

Sergio Moraes (-265) vs. Ben Saunders (+245)

Gillian Robertson (-145) vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (+135)

Thales Leites (-120) vs. Hector Lombard (+110)

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (-840) vs. Luigi Vendramini (+660)

Livinha Souza (-1100) vs. Alex Chambers (+900)

What do you think about the UFC Sao Paulo betting odds? Do you sense an upset or two on the horizon?