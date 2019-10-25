Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC Singapore

The final UFC Singapore betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.
UFC Singapore is here, and it goes down tomorrow (Saturday, October 26, 2019) from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. The main card will air on ESPN+ at 8 AM ET. The preliminary card will also air ESPN+ at 5 AM ET.
Demian Maia vs. Ben Askren in a welterweight bout will headline the show. In the co-headliner, Michael Johnson vs. Stevie Ray in a lightweight bout takes place.
Rounding out the five bout main card is Frank Camacho vs. Beneil Dariush in a lightweight bout, Cyril Gane vs. Don’Tale Mayes in a heavyweight bout, and Muslim Salikhov vs. Laureano Staropoli in a welterweight bout.
According to oddsmakers, Askren is a -185 favorite over Maia, who is a +160 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Ray being a +250 underdog against Johnson, who is a -300 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:
Main Card (8 AM ET, ESPN+)
- Ben Askren (-185) vs. Demian Maia (+160)
- Michael Johnson (-300) vs. Stevie Ray (+250)
- Beneil Dariush (-165) vs. Frank Camacho (+145)
- Cyril Gane (-350) vs. Don’Tale Mayes (+290)
- Muslim Salikhov (-175) vs. Laureano Staropoli (+155)
Preliminary Card (5 AM ET, ESPN+)
- Randa Markos (-160) vs. Ashley Yoder (+130)
- Rafael Fiziev (-190) vs. Alex White (+165)
- Movsar Evloev (-170) vs. Enrique Barzola (+150)
- Sergey Pavlovich (-230) vs. Maurice Greene (+190)
- Loma Lookboonmee (-120) vs. Aleksandra Albu (+105)
- Jeff Hughes (-245) vs. Raphael Pessoa (+205)