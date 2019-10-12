Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC Tampa

The final UFC Tampa betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

UFC Tampa is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, October 12, 2019) from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The main card will air on ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will also air on ESPN+ at 5 p.m. ET.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Michelle Waterson in a women’s strawweight bout will headline the show. In the co-headliner, Cub Swanson vs. Kron Gracie in a featherweight showdown is expected.

Rounding out the six bout main card is Niko Price vs. James Vick in a welterweight bout, Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas in a women’s strawweight bout, Matt Frevola vs. Luis Pena in a lightweight bout, and Eryk Anders vs. Gerald Meerschaert in a middleweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Jedrzejczyk is a -370 favorite over Waterson, who is a +310 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Swanson being a +150 underdog against Gracie, who is a -170 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

Main Card (ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Joanna Jedrzejczyk (-370) vs. Michelle Waterson (+310)

Kron Gracie (-170) vs. Cub Swanson (+150)

Niko Price (-150) vs. James Vick (+130)

Mackenzie Dern (-145) vs. Amanda Ribas (+125)

Luis Pena (-165) vs. Matt Frevola (+145)

Eryk Anders (-150) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (+130)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 5:00 p.m. ET)

Ryan Spann (-140) vs. Devin Clark (+120)

Deiveson Figueiredo (-200) vs. Tim Elliott (+170)

Max Griffin (-150) vs. Alex Morono (+130)

Miguel Baeza (-200) vs. Hector Aldana (+170)

Marvin Vettori (-290) vs. Andrew Sanchez (+245)

J.J. Aldrich (-165) vs. Lauren Mueller (+145)

Marlon Vera (-170) vs. Andre Ewell (+150)