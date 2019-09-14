Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC Vancouver

The final UFC Vancouver betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

UFC Vancouver is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, September 14, 2019) from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.The main card will air on ESPN+ at 8 pm ET. The preliminary card will air ESPN+ at 5 pm ET.

The main event will see Donald Cerrone vs. Justin Gaethje in a lightweight bout while the co-main event will feature Glover Teixeira vs. Nikita Krylov in a light heavyweight bout.

Todd Duffee vs. Jeff Hughes in a heavyweight bout, Michel Pereira vs. Tristan Connelly in a welterweight bout, Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Uriah Hall in a middleweight bout, and Misha Cirkunov vs. Jim Crute in a light heavyweight bout round out the six bout main card.

According to oddsmakers, Gaethje is a -190 favorite over Cerrone, who is a +165 underdog.

Main Card (ESPN+, 8 pm ET)

Justin Gaethje (-190) vs. Donald Cerrone (+165)

Nikita Krylov (-120) vs. Glover Teixeira (+105)

Jeff Hughes (-120) vs. Todd Duffee (+105)

Michel Pereira (-535) vs. Tristan Connelly (+420)

Antonio Carlos Junior (-230) vs. Uriah Hall (+190)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 5 pm ET)

Misha Cirkunov (-115) vs. Jim Crute (-105)

Marcin Tybura (-115) vs. Augusto Sakai (-105)

Miles Johns (-130) vs. Cole Smith (+110)

Marvin Vettori (-300) vs. Andrew Sanchez (+250)

Brad Katona (-170) vs. Hunter Azure (+150)

Jordan Griffin (-145) vs. Chas Skelly (+125)

Louis Smolka (-225) vs. Ryan MacDonald (+185)

Austin Hubbard (-145) vs. Kyle Prepolec (+125)