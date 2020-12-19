Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC Vegas 17

The final UFC Vegas 17 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

UFC fight Night: Stephen Thompson vs. Geoff Neal is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, December 19, 2020) from UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The headliner will feature a slugfest with Stephen Thompson vs. Geoff Neal in a welterweight showdown. Moving things along, goes down Jose Aldo vs. Marlon Vera in a lightweight fight.

Rounding out the main card is Michel Pereira vs. Khaos Williams in a welterweight contest, Marlon Moraes vs. Rob Font in a bantamweight fight, Greg Hardy vs. Marcin Tybura in a heavyweight slugfest and Alex Morono vs. Anthony Pettis in a welterweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Neal is a -120 favorite over Thompson, who is a +102 underdog. Other odds for the main card Vera include being a +125 underdog against Aldo, who is a -145 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

Main Card On (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Geoff Neal (-120) vs. Stephen Thompson (+102)

Jose Aldo (-145) vs. Marlon Vera (+125)

Michel Pereira (-125) vs. Khaos Williams (+105)

Marlon Moraes (-145) vs. Rob Font (+125)

Greg Hardy (-120) vs. Marcin Tybura (EVEN)

Gillian Robertson -113 vs. Taila Santos +107

Prelims Card (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Sijara Eubanks (-160) vs. Pannie Kianzad (+140)

Karl Roberson (-255) vs. Dalcha Lungiambula (+215)

Antonio Arroyo (-155) vs. Deron Winn (+135)

Tafon Nchukwi (-300) vs. Jamie Pickett (+250)

Jimmy Flick (-150) vs. Cody Durden (+130)

Rick Glenn (-325) vs. Carlton Minus (+265)