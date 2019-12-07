Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC Washington

The final UFC Washington betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

UFC Washington is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, December 7, 2019) from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The main card will air on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will be split broadcasted on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET and the TV network’s streaming service, ESPN+, at 6 p.m. ET.

Alistair Overeem vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik in a heavyweight bout will headline the show while Marina Rodriguez vs. Cynthia Calvillo in a women’s strawweight showdown will serve as the co-main event.

Rounding out the five bout main card is Stefan Struve vs. Ben Rothwell in a heavyweight bout, Aspen Ladd vs. Yana Kunitskaya in a women’s bantamweight bout, Cody Stamann vs. Song Yadong in a bantamweight bout, and Rob Font vs. Ricky Simon in a bantamweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, there is not a favorite in the main event as both fighters are listed as -110. Other odds for the main card include Calvillo being a +110 underdog against, Rodriguez who is a -130 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

Main Card (ESPN, 9 p.m. ET)

Alistair Overeem (-110) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (-110)

Marina Rodriguez (-130) vs. Cynthia Calvillo (+110)

Ben Rothwell (-140) vs. Stefan Struve (+120)

Aspen Ladd (-155) vs. Yana Kunitskaya (+135)

Song Yadong (-200) vs. Cody Stamann (+170)

Rob Font (-140) vs. Ricky Simón (+120)

Preliminary Card (ESPN, 7 p.m. ET)

Tim Means (-265) vs. Thiago Alves (+225)

Billy Quarantillo (-320) vs. Jacob Kilburn (+260)

Matt Sayles (-115) vs. Bryce Mitchell (-105)

Joe Solecki (-320) vs. Matt Wiman (+260)

Early prelims (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Virna Jandiroba (-265) vs. Mallory Martin (+225)

Makhmud Muradov (-420) vs. Trevor Smith (+335)