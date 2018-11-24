Check Out Last-Minute UFC Beijing Betting Odds

The last-minute UFC Beijing betting odds are in.

Tomorrow morning (Nov. 24), UFC Beijing will be held inside the Cadillac Arena in Beijing, China. In the main event, Francis Ngannou will do battle against Curtis Blaydes in a rematch. Ngannou has gone 0-2 this year after having a ton of hype to close 2017. He’ll be looking to salvage an awful 2018.

The co-main event will see former UFC heavyweight title contender Alistair Overeem go one-on-one with UFC newcomer Sergei Pavlovich. Also on the card will be Song Yadong vs. Vince Morales, and Li Jingliang vs. David Zawada. There will also be a slew of preliminary action, which ends with Song Kenan vs. Alex Morono. The prelims will begin at 3:15 a.m. ET, while the main card starts at 6:30 a.m. ET.

Check out odds for the entire card courtesy of 5Dimes (via OddsShark.com):

Main Card

Curtis Blaydes (-235) vs. Francis Ngannou (+210)

Sergei Pavlovich (-120) vs. Alistair Overeem (+110)

Song Yadong (-500) vs. Vince Morales (+435)

Li Jingliang (-185) vs. David Zawada (+160)

Prelims

Song Kenan (-115) vs. Alex Morono (+105)

Lauren Mueller (-380) vs. Wu Yanan (+340)

Rashad Coulter (-110) vs. Hu Yaozong (+100)

Zhang Weli (-525) vs. Jessica Augilar (+450)

Liu Pingyuan (-185) vs. Martin Day (+170)

Yan Xiaonan (-395) vs. Syuri Kondo (+350)

Kevin Holland (-560) vs. John Phillips (+475)

Louis Smolka (-170) vs. Su Mudaerji (+160)

MMA News will be providing live coverage of UFC Beijing tomorrow morning. We’ve got you covered from the prelims to the main card. You can count on us to deliver live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

What do you think about the UFC Beijing betting odds? Do you sense an upset or two on the horizon?