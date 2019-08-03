Check Out Last-Minute UFC Newark Betting Odds

The last-minute UFC Newark betting odds are in.

Today (Aug. 3), UFC Newark will be held inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. In the main event, Colby Covington returns to action to take on his former American Top Team teammate Robbie Lawler. Both men made weight yesterday morning, making this bout official. Check out the rest of the weigh-in results here.

The co-main event will feature a lightweight battle. Jim Miller will go one-on-one with Clay Guida. Also on the card will be Joaquim Silva vs. Nasrat Haqparast, Trevin Giles vs. Gerald Meerschaert, Scott Holtzman vs. Dong Hyun Ma, and Darko Stosic vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu.

There will also be a slew of preliminary action, which ends with Mickey Gall vs. Salim Touahri on the major ESPN network. The prelims will begin at noon ET. Like the prelims, the main card will also air on ESPN. The main card starts at 3 p.m. ET.

Check out odds for the entire card courtesy of 5Dimes (via Best Fight Odds):

Main Card (ESPN)

Colby Covington (-235) vs. Robbie Lawler (+215)

Jim Miller (-140) vs. Clay Guida (+130)

Joaquim Silva (+235) vs. Nasrat Haqparast (-255)

Trevin Giles (-160) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (+150)

Scott Holtzman (-410) vs. Dong Hyun Ma (+365)

Darko Stosic (-115) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (+105)

Prelims (ESPN)