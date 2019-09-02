Cheick Kongo Says Win Over Ryan Bader Makes Him Best Heavyweight In The World

Cheick Kongo believes he can solidify his status among the top heavyweights today if he can beat Ryan Bader.

On Sept. 7, Kongo will challenge Bader for the Bellator heavyweight title. The championship tilt will headline Bellator 226 inside the SAP Center in San Jose, California. This will be Kongo’s second crack at the Bellator heavyweight gold.

Kongo Eyeing To Prove He’s Best Heavyweight Today

Speaking to BJPenn.com, Kongo expressed his confidence in thwarting Bader’s takedown attempts.

“My training camp was good. We brought in a lot of wrestlers for this camp, like world-class wrestlers,” Kongo said. “They have been giving me a hard time. But, it made me better, I’m stuffing takedowns, I’m ready to go. I’m confident in my skills.”

He went on to discuss the importance of defeating Bader on Saturday night even beyond winning Bellator gold.

“I expect this fight to end by knockout. Hopefully, it is me knocking out Ryan Bader,” he says. “But, I don’t focus on that. Just fight my fight, and want a good ending.

“I can do it. Age means nothing. It will show them that I am the best heavyweight in the world,” he explained. “People have doubted me, gave up on me, I wasn’t in the grand prix, this will show and prove them all wrong.”

MMA News will feature live coverage of Bellator 226. Be sure to join us this weekend for live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.