Cheick Kongo to Ryan Bader: Give Me Belt or “I Will F**k You Up”

Cheick Kongo has a message to Bellator Heavyweight Champion Ryan Bader, and it comes in the form of a direct threat.

At Bellator 216, Cheick Kongo was victorious over Vitaly Minakov via unanimous decision, making it an impressive eight consecutive victories for the Frenchman. Kongo believes that with this victory, the heavyweight championship is rightfully his, and Bader ought to hand it over peacefully….or else (Transcript via MMA Junkie):

“I had a great performance and I just beat the undefeated (former) champion, Vitaly Minakov,” Kongo said after the fight. “So the question is: Where’s my belt? Somebody used to hold my belt. The belt wasn’t made with heavyweights, but just light heavyweights.

“So I want to say something clear: Ryan, wherever you are, just come to give me the belt so I can make it easy for you. If not, I will (expletive) you up.”

Vitaly Minakov never lost the Bellator championship that he won in 2013, so Cheick Kongo believes that Saturday’s victory makes him the lineal world champion. He would then double down on his threat to physically harm Ryan Bader if Bader does not acquiesce to his demands:

“I’m just a little bit tired and just frustrated,” Kongo said. “Today, (Coker) is (saying I’m the No. 1 contender). But four years ago, when I used to perform at the same time, I didn’t get the time so the title needs to be vacant. And Bader, just come, please, or I will (expletive) you up for real.”

