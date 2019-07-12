Chi Lewis-Parry Says He’d Kill Jon Jones In Kickboxing Match

Chi Lewis-Parry has not been one to mince words regarding his animosity with Jon Jones. In a recent interview, Lewis-Parry described the past backstage encounters that spawned this beef to explain his decision to confront Jon Jones at the Body Power Expo UK 2019. In an interview with Submission Radio, Lewis-Parry once again explained the confrontation, which he admits was not a chance encounter (Transcript via MMA Junkie):

“One thing I want to make clear: I didn’t have a run-in with him at the BodyPower Expo; I went to look for him,” Lewis-Parry said. “So, it wasn’t like we just happened to cross paths. I was there doing something for one of my sponsors, and someone said, ‘Oh, did you know Jon’s here?’ And I was like, ‘You know what, the last time I saw you, you tried to run up on me, so now I’m going to return the favor.’ That’s what that was. It wasn’t that I was looking for clout, or I was trying to challenge him or get my name out there. It was none of that.”

Chi Lewis-Parry has an MMA record of 8-0-2, so it is not outside the realm of possibility that we could see a fight between Parry and Jones someday in the Octagon. Parry concedes that Jones is the better MMA fighter right now, but if it were strictly a kickboxing match, he literally does not see Jon Jones surviving:

“I’m not delusional and saying that I’m a better MMA fighter, ’cause I’m not,” Lewis-Parry added. “Definitely not. He can wrestle; he’s a great grappler. If the fight went to the ground, he’d probably have to fight there. That’s just me being honest. It’s not delusional. If he boxed with me, he’d die. If he kickboxed with me, he’d die.

“I could beat him striking 10 times out of 10 all day long. And there’s a lot of people that could. You’ve just gotta pull him into that game. I think that’s the reality.”

How do you believe a kickboxing match between Chi Lewis-Parry and Jon Jones would play out?