Michael Chiesa On Family Receiving Nasty Comments Over McGregor Lawsuit

Conor McGregor’s bus attack at UFC 223 media day this past April sparked a lot of storylines. The major one being his fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. However, McGregor’s attack did injure fighters Ray Borg and Michael Chiesa. Both men were forced to pull from their respective contests on the UFC 223 card as a result.

Chiesa is currently suing “The Notorious” for what transpired that day. He was cut badly by the broken glass from McGregor tossing a dolly into the bus window. During a recent interview on “The MMA Hour,” Chiesa discussed the situation. While he couldn’t go into much detail, he noted he’s getting a lot of backlash for his decision to sue the Irishman.

Fans have gone as far as sending Chiesa’s mother and girlfriend nasty messages (via MMA Fighting):

“I’m gonna tread lightly with this, obviously I can’t say a whole lot. But it just has not been good,” Chiesa said. “Even my girlfriend and my mom get messages and comments. They’re not a part of this and it’s kind of a shame when — my mom’s a sensitive lady and I do my best to protect her and stuff.

“And when she tells me about some of the mean things that are getting sent her way it’s really, it’s a shame. Anybody can say whatever they want to me. This is about me, this isn’t about my family. And, you know, today hasn’t been great.”

What do you think about the Chiesa family getting nasty comments over the McGregor lawsuit?