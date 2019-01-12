Michael Chiesa Reacts To Covington Calling Out Dana White

The UFC’s welterweight division is currently in a very odd spot. Colby Covington won the interim 170-pound title this past summer. Unfortunately, a fight between Covington and undisputed welterweight champion Tyron Woodley was never able to be made. Issues on both sides prevented the very personal rivalry from finding its way inside the Octagon.

UFC President Dana White said that both Covington and Woodley were to blame for the fight not happening. Covington responded by saying the UFC and Dana White don’t have the “balls” to release him. He also called the UFC a “fake news reporting machine.” Recently, UFC welterweight Michael Chiesa was interviewed on the “Pull No Punches” podcast.

He was asked about Covington’s issues with the UFC boss. “Maverick” said he thinks Covington should’ve settled his issues with White personally before going after him publicly (via Bloody Elbow):

“I think Colby should have tried to talk more with Dana and management before he went public,” Chiesa said. “You don’t ever need to back down to your boss… They are not our employers, they’re contracting us.

“We’re in a position where collective bargaining and the Ali Act would be something, but that is out of sight for us. We need to look at the situation as it is.”

What do you think about Chiesa’s comments regarding Covington and White?