Chito Vera: Sean O’Malley Was “Out Cold For A Little Bit” At UFC 252

Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera picked up the biggest win of his career last Saturday at UFC 252 and believes opponent Sean O’Malley went out before the referee stepped in.

“He went out cold for a little bit, not for so long, but he went out,” Vera told MMANews. “That’s why the referee stopped it because he was making the noises, like when you’re snoring. And then f— it, I just keep punching until the referee stopped it. If the referee wouldn’t have stopped it, I wouldn’t have been mad. Second round it will be a nightmare for the guy. It would be even worse. That’s why he hasn’t said anything.”

Vera (17-6-1) bounced back from his controversal loss to Song Yadong at UFC Fight Night in May and has now won six of his last seven bouts. While the 27-year-old wants to take some time off before his next fight, the Team Oyama fighter has his next opponent in mind.

“I think the time for me to come back healthy and ready … in November,” Vera explained. “I think that Jimmie Rivera is the fight that has to happen at some point. I’m not a guy that chases fights, that’s why I’m not even talking s–t. But I believe he’s No. 7, I’m No. 14 right now. I believe should be a little higher, but I who f—— cares, rankings are rankings. I’m i the rankings cool, I don’t mind that. I think that’s the fight to make. I hope he doesn’t have excuses or a way to run away. He told the UFC he wants to fight me. I’m like ‘Cool, I respect that, I believe you, let’s do it then.’