Chris Leben On BKFC Debut: My Power is Still There

Chris Leben makes his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) debut on April 6 and could not be more ready according to the former UFC middleweight. Leben stepped away from MMA in 2014 after suffering four losses in a row, the last one to Uriah Hall in December of 2013. After taking some time off and making some lifestyle changes, it seems “The Crippler” has found a resurgence in the sport of bare-knuckle boxing.



“I’m known for hitting hard and I know that my power is still there “ Chris Leben

In a press release from BKFC, Leben stated he feels better than he has ever been and after scoring a first round knock-out in another bare-knuckle promotion feels he can compete in the BKFC “for a while”, according to Leben. The other promotion Leben tested was the World Bare Knuckle Fighting Federation, which he has filed a lawsuit against for not paying him his full purse. The April 6 event will be BKFC’s fifth event (BKFC 5), so making it a career move seems safe for the 38-year-old combat sports veteran.

“This is the fifth BKFC event and they’re really picking up momentum,” said Leben. He added, “Word is getting out and everyone is starting to find out about BKFC. I wish I had been with them from the beginning, but I’m just happy to be on-board now”

Leben faces former Bellator fighter Justin Baesman at BKFC 5, headlined by Artem Lobov and Jason Knight. The BKFC was able to sign Paulie Malignaggi and is said to make Conor McGregor an offer so Leben likely does not have to worry about not being paid.

The event will be broadcast on all major television distribution outlets for $29.95. It will also be available worldwide via stream to all in-home and out-of-home connected devices at FITE-TV and www.bareknuckle.tv.

