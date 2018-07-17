Chris Leben Returns to Face Phil Baroni in Bare-Knuckle Bout

Chris Leben has ended his retirement.

Leben will go one-on-one with Phil Baroni in a bare-knuckle boxing match on Oct. 20. The bout will be held under the World Bare Knuckle Fighting Federation. This event is set to take place in Casper, Wyoming. MMAFighting.com was able to confirm the news with both fighters.

After the news broke, Leben took to his Instagram account with an image of him signing the contract:

“The Crippler” retired back in Jan. 2014. He left the sport of mixed martial arts on a four-fight skid. He hadn’t won a fight since July 2011. Leben’s professional MMA record stands at 22-11.

Leben’s time in the UFC began back in 2005 on season one of “The Ultimate Fighter.” He’d go 12-10 under the UFC banner alone. Of those 12 victories, Leben would secure nine finishes.

As for Baroni, he’s a fellow Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) veteran. Baroni recently returned to action in May after nearly four years of inactivity. His record stands at 16-18. Baroni had 10 bouts under the UFC banner. He went 3-7 while he was fighting for the world leader in MMA. Baroni also competed under the Pride FC banner. “The New York Bad Ass” went 4-2 for the defunct promotion.

Are you interested in seeing Chris Leben vs. Phil Baroni?