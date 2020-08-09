Sunday, August 9, 2020

Chris Weidman Admits Fight With Omari Akhmedov Was ‘Sloppy’

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Chris Weidman & Omari Akhmedov
Chris Weidman & Omari Akhmedov (Photo: Chris Unger/Zuffa)

Chris Weidman is back in the win column but he isn’t totally satisfied with his victory over Omari Akhmedov.

Weidman took on Akhmedov in the co-main event of UFC on ESPN+ 32. The former UFC middleweight champion earned the unanimous decision victory over Akhmedov. The “All American” scooped up his first victory since July 2017.

Chris Weidman Says UFC Vegas 6 Win Was Sloppy

Weidman told reporters during the UFC Vegas 6 post-fight press conference that he felt his bout with Akhmedov was sloppy (via MMAFighting).

“It was just such a weird fight. It was so sloppy. Every time I got to his legs, I was like a little bit off, a little bit too low on the leg or a little bit too high. The weight was off. It turned into a sloppy fight. But it came down to that third round, I was able to dig deep and come up with the ‘W.’

“It was a scrappy fight. I’m just happy to get back inside the octagon and find a way to win. He was strong as hell. He’s a scrappy guy. He hasn’t lost in six fights. It was good to get out there and start over again in the middleweight division.”

Going into the bout with Akhmedov, Weidman had been ousted from the top 15 middleweight rankings. When the rankings are updated, Weidman will make his return to the top 15 as Akhmedov held the number 11 spot.

Still, Weidman believes he’s dangerous for any 185-pounder when he’s focused. The “All American” hasn’t gone on a winning streak in quite some time and he hopes the win over Akhmedov is the start of a positive change.

