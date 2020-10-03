Chris Weidman Calls Out Israel Adesanya, Izzy Responds

Chris Weidman took to Twitter to point out some common opponents he has with middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Weidman then took a shot at Izzy saying he’s “Anderson Silva without a Black belt”.

“Heyyy I just realized I have 2 common opponents with Adesanya…Gastelum who I finished. Then Silva who I finished twice. Adesanya squeaked by decisions on both of those guys.. Adesanya is just another Silva without the black belt in Jitsu. Easy,” Weidman Tweeted.

Izzy would respond saying Weidman needed to put some wins together before calling him out.

@chrisweidman …get some wins first please.

I already have you figured out.

I’ve sized you up a few times.

Watched you hit and miss

I know how to fuck up your single and double leg attacks

I’m 10 steps ahead like I said.

I knew I would use this clip one day to prove that I knew! pic.twitter.com/6CJw46Kd5x — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) October 3, 2020

Guess who’s voice that is in the background… 😏😈🤫 pic.twitter.com/OCFsVXi6QM — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) October 3, 2020

Weidman then offered up the following to Izzy:

You were very nice to my face that night to be talking like that on your phone. Two faced as hell! I would grab your weak ass and crush you! YOU remember our interactions that night and YOU know this is a problem you don’t want https://t.co/oBy2YE5iF0 — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) October 3, 2020

Weidman is 2-5 in his last 7 fights. He defeated Omari Akhmedov in his return to middleweight in August. Prior to that, he’d dropped fights at light heavyweight to Dominick Reyes and Ronaldo Souza. Weidman defeated Kelvin Gastelum in 2017 to stop a 3 fight losing skid. He’d dropped fights to Gegard Mousasi, Yoel Romero, and Luke Rockhold leading up to the bout.

Adesanya is 9-0 in the UFC. He’s defeated Paulo Costa, Yoel Romero, Robert Whittaker, Kelvin Gastelum, Anderson Silva, Derek Brunson, Brad Tavares, Marvin Vettori, and Rob Wilkinson since debuting in 2018.