Saturday, October 3, 2020

Chris Weidman Calls Out Israel Adesanya, Izzy Responds

By Ian Carey
Chris Weidman & Israel Adesanya

Chris Weidman took to Twitter to point out some common opponents he has with middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Weidman then took a shot at Izzy saying he’s “Anderson Silva without a Black belt”.

“Heyyy I just realized I have 2 common opponents with Adesanya…Gastelum who I finished. Then Silva who I finished twice. Adesanya squeaked by decisions on both of those guys.. Adesanya is just another Silva without the black belt in Jitsu. Easy,” Weidman Tweeted.

Izzy would respond saying Weidman needed to put some wins together before calling him out.

Weidman then offered up the following to Izzy:

Weidman is 2-5 in his last 7 fights. He defeated Omari Akhmedov in his return to middleweight in August. Prior to that, he’d dropped fights at light heavyweight to Dominick Reyes and Ronaldo Souza. Weidman defeated Kelvin Gastelum in 2017 to stop a 3 fight losing skid. He’d dropped fights to Gegard Mousasi, Yoel Romero, and Luke Rockhold leading up to the bout.

Adesanya is 9-0 in the UFC. He’s defeated Paulo Costa, Yoel Romero, Robert Whittaker, Kelvin Gastelum, Anderson Silva, Derek Brunson, Brad Tavares, Marvin Vettori, and Rob Wilkinson since debuting in 2018.

