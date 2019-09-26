Chris Weidman Doesn’t Believe Jon Jones Has Looked That Good; Plans On Shocking The World Again

Chris Weidman has not been impressed with the light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones as of late.

“Bones” is coming off of a split-decision win over Thiago Santos and a decision win over Anthony Smith. According to Weidman, Jones isn’t that dangerous anymore and there is a blueprint to beat him.

“I don’t think he’s looked that good, I don’t think he’s looked as dangerous,” Weidman said to Submission Radio (h/t LowKick MMA). “He’s not finishing, and I see there’s a lot of… he’s great, but I see there’s definitely holes in there.

“I always believed there’s a blueprint to beat him. You see it a little bit more, but I always knew he’s beatable, and I think if it was a guy like me with power in the hands and also the wrestling that’s better and jiu-jitsu. So, I think that’s really I take it to him. But no one’s been able to do that yet. He’s done a great job, he adjusts really well in there. So, that’s the goal, is to get in there with him.”

For Chris Weidman, he knew a fight with Jon Jones was going to happen when he was the middleweight champion. Now, it is close to happening if he beats Dominick Reyes at UFC Boston. Should he do that, the former middleweight champion plans on shocking the world once again.

“Being the guy that shocks the world, not once but twice, against what people think are the greatest of all time, and against someone that most people think can’t even be beaten,” he said. “And that’s where Anderson Silva was when I fought him and this is where Jon Jones is right now, and so that motivates the hell out of me. That’s the legacy I want.”