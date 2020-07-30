Chris Weidman Expects To ‘Break’ Omari Akhmedov At UFC on ESPN+ 32

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman believes he can put an end to Omari Akhmedov’s winning streak.

Weidman and Akhmedov will do battle in the co-main event of UFC on ESPN+ 32. The bout will be held inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on Aug. 8. This will be Weidman’s first bout since his Oct. 2019 loss to Dominick Reyes.

Chris Weidman Wants To Mentally & Physically Break Omari Akhmedov

During an interview with Line Movement, Weidman expressed his belief that he can put an end to Akhmedov’s streak with a finish (h/t BJPenn.com).

“I match up great. He is a tough guy like a caveman from Russia, swings heavy and wild. He’s on a nice win streak, I think a six-fight win streak. Not that he is super known or anything but he has been doing his thing in ’85 pound division. To be honest, I think I’m better everywhere, he gets tired and swings heavy,” he explained. “Not that he is knocking too many people out, he doesn’t have many knockouts. He does swing wild a little unorthodox but he gets tired. I just think I can pick him apart on the feet, create a crazy pace and mentally and physically break him.”

Weidman has seen better days inside the Octagon. The “All American” went from being an undefeated UFC champion with a record of 13-0, to going 1-5 in his last six outings. Weidman hasn’t won a bout since July 2017.

Meanwhile, Akhmedov has been on a roll and wants to establish himself as a title contender. He’s gone 5-0-1 in his last six outings. He wants to use Weidman as a stepping stone but the former 185-pound ruler has other plans. We won’t have to wait long to find out who will get their way.