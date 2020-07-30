Thursday, July 30, 2020

Chris Weidman Expects To ‘Break’ Omari Akhmedov At UFC on ESPN+ 32

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Chris Weidman reveals
Chris Weidman (Photo: Getty)

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman believes he can put an end to Omari Akhmedov’s winning streak.

Weidman and Akhmedov will do battle in the co-main event of UFC on ESPN+ 32. The bout will be held inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on Aug. 8. This will be Weidman’s first bout since his Oct. 2019 loss to Dominick Reyes.

Chris Weidman Wants To Mentally & Physically Break Omari Akhmedov

During an interview with Line Movement, Weidman expressed his belief that he can put an end to Akhmedov’s streak with a finish (h/t BJPenn.com).

“I match up great. He is a tough guy like a caveman from Russia, swings heavy and wild. He’s on a nice win streak, I think a six-fight win streak. Not that he is super known or anything but he has been doing his thing in ’85 pound division. To be honest, I think I’m better everywhere, he gets tired and swings heavy,” he explained. “Not that he is knocking too many people out, he doesn’t have many knockouts. He does swing wild a little unorthodox but he gets tired. I just think I can pick him apart on the feet, create a crazy pace and mentally and physically break him.”

Weidman has seen better days inside the Octagon. The “All American” went from being an undefeated UFC champion with a record of 13-0, to going 1-5 in his last six outings. Weidman hasn’t won a bout since July 2017.

Meanwhile, Akhmedov has been on a roll and wants to establish himself as a title contender. He’s gone 5-0-1 in his last six outings. He wants to use Weidman as a stepping stone but the former 185-pound ruler has other plans. We won’t have to wait long to find out who will get their way.

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube
SourceBJPenn

Trending Articles

MMA

Mario Yamasaki Weighs In On Herb Dean’s Stoppage Of UFC on ESPN 14 Bout

Fellow MMA referee Mario Yamasaki has given his take on Herb Dean's stoppage during the Francisco Trinaldo vs. Jai Herbert bout.
Read more
MMA

Stipe Miocic Not Worried About Smaller Cage Ahead Of UFC 252

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic says he's been working to adjust to a smaller cage at UFC 252. Miocic...
Read more
MMA

Khamzat Chimaev Says He Traveled To Ireland In Hopes Of Fighting Conor McGregor

Khamzat Chimaev wanted to fight Conor McGregor badly enough that he traveled to Ireland. Chimaev has quickly received the...
Read more
UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov Shares Timeframe For Georges St-Pierre Fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov is still interested in taking on Georges St-Pierre and has now shared the timeframe for when it may take place.
Read more
MMA

UFC Lightweight Tony Ferguson Responds To Those Who Are Writing Him Off

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson has a message for the naysayers. Ferguson hadn't lost a bout since...
Read more

Latest MMA News

Invicta FC

Invicta FC 41 Live Results Tonight (July 30)

The Invicta FC 41 results are coming at you live tonight (July 30). Invicta FC will hold its second and...
Read more
MMA

Chris Weidman Expects To ‘Break’ Omari Akhmedov At UFC on ESPN+ 32

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman believes he can put an end to Omari Akhmedov's winning streak. Weidman and...
Read more
MMA

Coach Says Darren Till Tore MCL During UFC on ESPN 14 Headliner

Darren Till's coach has revealed that "The Gorilla" suffered a torn MCL during his middleweight clash with Robert Whittaker.
Read more
MMA

Alex Volkanovski Thinks Henry Cejudo Bout Would Be ‘Waste Of Time’

UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski doesn't see the value in taking a bout with Henry Cejudo. It's no secret...
Read more
MMA

UFC Lightweight Tony Ferguson Responds To Those Who Are Writing Him Off

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson has a message for the naysayers. Ferguson hadn't lost a bout since...
Read more
MMA

Derek Brunson Sees Edmen Shahbazyan Bout As ‘High Profile’ UFC Fight

Derek Brunson understands the significance of his middleweight scrap with Edmen Shahbazyan. On Aug. 1, Brunson and Shahbazyan will...
Read more
MMA

Paulo Costa Says Israel Adesanya Bout At UFC 253 Will Be ‘Savage’

Paulo Costa wants to be relentless against Israel Adesanya. Costa is expected to challenge Adesanya for the UFC middleweight...
Read more
MMA

Mario Yamasaki Weighs In On Herb Dean’s Stoppage Of UFC on ESPN 14 Bout

Fellow MMA referee Mario Yamasaki has given his take on Herb Dean's stoppage during the Francisco Trinaldo vs. Jai Herbert bout.
Read more
MMA

Stipe Miocic Not Worried About Smaller Cage Ahead Of UFC 252

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic says he's been working to adjust to a smaller cage at UFC 252. Miocic...
Read more
MMA

Edmen Shahbazyan Explains How Seeing Ronda Rousey In Her Prime Helped Him

Edmen Shahbazyan has detailed how his current manager Ronda Rousey helped him mature in the MMA game. Shahbazyan was...
Read more
MMA

UFC Bantamweight Champion Petr Yan Says Cody Garbrandt Is Running Away From Him

UFC bantamweight title holder Petr Yan believes Cody Garbrandt is purposely ducking him in favor of the 125-pound division.
Read more
MMA

Dan Hardy Not Satisfied With Herb Dean’s Response To Criticisms

UFC color commentator Dan Hardy doesn't believe referee Herb Dean is taking accountability for what many felt was a late stoppage at...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube