Chris Weidman Explains Why He’d Pass On Third Anderson Silva Bout

Don’t expect to see Chris Weidman vs. Anderson Silva III if the “All-American” has his way.

Weidman holds two finishes over Silva. In their first encounter, Weidman shocked the world by becoming the first man to defeat “The Spider” under the UFC banner. Their rematch ended in horrific fashion when Silva broke his leg after throwing a leg kick that was checked.

Chris Weidman Dismisses Third Anderson Silva Bout

Weidman appeared on the MMA and Beyond podcast and discussed why he’s open to a Luke Rockhold rematch more than a third bout with Silva (via The Body Lock).

“Rockhold, I’d like to fight him but not this next fight, I’ll take a tune-up fight. I still think he’s good. Obviously, people say he doesn’t have a chin anymore but they say that about me too. I still think he’s a tough opponent,” Weidman said.

“Anderson Silva? No. They need to pay me crazy money to fight him. That’s a no. I already beat him twice. Got nothing to gain from that unless it’s money.”

Weidman and Silva have seen better days inside the Octagon. Weidman has gone 1-5 in his last six outings with all five of those losses being a knockout or TKO. In his last six bouts, Silva has gone 1-4, 1 NC.