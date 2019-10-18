Chris Weidman Believes Failed Drug Tests Diminish Jones & Silva’s Legacy

Chris Weidman beat Anderson Silva twice, and now if he wins on Friday could very well be fighting Jon Jones next.

Both Silva and Jones are considered two of the greatest of all-time, yet Weidman believes their legacy are diminished due to the PED suspensions.

“If you look at his record and who he’s beat and how he’s done it, yeah, he’s the G.O.A.T.,” Weidman said of Jones at media day (transcript via MMA Mania). “But then you put the drug-testing stuff out there … at the end of the day he’s failed multiple drug tests. I think any time you do that, it puts asterisks on your whole career. You have to say that.

“It’s the same thing with Anderson Silva, he’s failed drug tests too, for performance enhancers,” Weidman continued. “I think you have to put a question on the rest of their careers, just like baseball, but this is a way more devastating sport. We’re not just hitting balls over a fence, we’re trying to take each other out. Any time a guy fails a drug test, that’s a serious thing.”

It is a topic many people have, but many still consider Jon Jones the greatest of all-time.