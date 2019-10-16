Chris Weidman Hopes To Test ‘Beatable’ UFC Champion Jon Jones

Chris Weidman believes he is the man who can dethrone Jon Jones.

To get a chance to prove himself, Weidman must first get past Dominick Reyes. The two will collide this Friday night (Oct. 18) in the main event of UFC Boston. Weidman has expressed his belief that he can skip the line with a victory over Reyes. This will be Weidman’s light heavyweight debut.

Weidman Feels He’ll Be True Test For “Beatable” Jones

Following an open workout session, Weidman told reporters that Jones has been showing vulnerabilities as of late (h/t BJPenn.com).

“Yeah he definitely looks (vulnerable). I always believed I had the ability to beat him. I always imagined defending my belt until I decided to stop, and then going up and fighting and beating him too. Obviously it didn’t work out as planned for me, but this new plan works out just fine.

“But yeah, he definitely looks very beatable, after watching his last two fights,” he said.

Few anticipated Jones’ last title defense to be as competitive as it was. Thiago Santos, who suffered ligament tears during the fight, took Jones the distance back in July and even won the fight in the eyes of one judge. That judge was overruled, however, and Jones was awarded the split nod.

Can Chris Weidman pose a threat to Jon Jones?