Chris Weidman Hopes To Get Luke Rockhold Rematch At Light Heavyweight

Chris Weidman hasn’t forgotten about the first loss of his professional mixed martial arts career.

Back in Dec. 2015, Weidman was an undefeated UFC middleweight champion. He had three successful title defenses going into his bout with Luke Rockhold at UFC 194. The “All-American” ended up being stopped via TKO and Rockhold became the new 185-pound kingpin.

Weidman Admits He’d Like To Avenge Loss Against Rockhold

TMZ caught up with Weidman, who admitted that he hopes to have another go against Rockhold. This time, at light heavyweight (via MMAJunkie.com):

“That’s definitely on the agenda. I don’t know if that would be my first fight or not, but I think your first loss definitely hurts the most. To have the opportunity to get that one back is definitely something I want to do.”

Weidman realizes he has to climb the ladder at 205 pounds, but he feels he can eventually get a light heavyweight title opportunity.

“I’ve got to fight some other guys first, but at some point, that’s the goal. When I was at 185, the goal was to hold the belt at 185 for as long as I could, then go up to 205 and win the belt over there.

“It didn’t work according to my plan perfectly. But now I’m at 205, and I definitely think I have the tools to beat (Jones).”

Rockhold is scheduled to make his light heavyweight debut against Jan Blachowicz. The two will collide this Saturday night (July 6) at UFC 239. As for Weidman, his first opponent at 205 pounds is undecided.