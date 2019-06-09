Former UFC Champion Chris Weidman Moving Up To Light Heavyweight

Chris Weidman is moving on up.

Weidman is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight champion. The “All American” had three successful title defenses, but he’s been struggling. Weidman has gone 1-4 in his last five fights and is making a change.

Chris Weidman Moving Up In Weight

Weidman appeared on Ariel Helwani’s ESPN Radio show. During his appearance, Weidman announced that he is making the move to light heavyweight.

Back in Nov. 2018, the former UFC middleweight champion was stopped by Jacare Souza via KO. The bout was part of the UFC 230 card. In all of his career losses, Weidman has been finished.

A foe of Weidman’s, Luke Rockhold, is also set to make the jump to light heavyweight. Rockhold will take on Jan Blachowicz at UFC 239 on July 6. Other former middleweights have also made the transition to light heavyweight such as Anthony Smith and the next 205-pound title challenger Thiago Santos.

Weidman leaves the middleweight division as the seventh-ranked 185-pounder. There’s no word on who Weidman’s first opponent at light heavyweight will be. MMA News will keep you updated on Weidman’s fighting future at 205 pounds.

