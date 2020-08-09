Chris Weidman Outlasts Omari Akhmedov at UFC on ESPN+ 32

Omari Akhmedov vs. Chris Weidman was an interesting matchup in the co-main event.

The two fighters met in a middleweight bout on Saturday night (August 8, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN+ 32 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.

Weidman came out with a basic gameplain, scoring takedowns. He did this throughout the fight but had problems with keeping Omari down on the ground. Same went for Omari, who did throw more shots than Weidman.

The former UFC champ dominated the third round by getting a takedown and keeping his opponent there. Weidman got the decision win.

Akhmedov entered this fight on a three-fight winning streak with decision wins over Tim Boetsch in March 2019, Zack Cummings in September 2019 at UFC 242 and then Ian Heisnisch at UFC 245 in December 2019.

Weidman was coming into this fight off a loss to Dominick Reyes at the UFC Boston event from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on October 18, 2019. Before that he lost to Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza in the co-main event of UFC 230, which came after Weidman had been out of action for more than a year due to a thumb injury. He sustained the injury during his fight against Kelvin Gastelum in July 2017.

