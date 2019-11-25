Chris Weidman Plans To Continue Fighting Career

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman isn’t hanging up his gloves just yet.

Weidman is coming off a first-round knockout loss over Dominick Reyes at UFC Boston. The “All-American” has gone 1-5 in his last six outings. All five of those losses have come by way of knockout or TKO.

Chris Weidman Won’t Retire Just Yet

Many fans have been calling for Weidman to retire as he’s endured a lot of punishment inside the Octagon as of late. During an appearance on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show, Weidman said he won’t be walking away from MMA competition yet (via Aaron Bronsteter).

"Definitely continuing to fight, that's not in question at all… I've been through hell, I've had 23 surgeries, but I feel good right now, I know that sounds crazy… I feel like I'm still capable of some big things." – Chris Weidman to @arielhelwani on #HelwaniShow — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 25, 2019

There was a time when Weidman was undefeated as the UFC middleweight champion. He was the first man to defeat Anderson Silva under the UFC banner. After going 13-0, Weidman’s rough stretch began when he was stopped by Luke Rockhold back in Dec. 2015.

From that point, Weidman suffered a knockout loss against Yoel Romero and a TKO to Gegard Mousasi. While Weidman was able to submit Kelvin Gastelum, he was then knocked out by Jacare Souza and Reyes.