Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Chris Weidman Plans To Fight Omari Akhmedov With Sense Of Urgency

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Chris Weidman
Chris Weidman (Photo: Chris Unger/Zuffa)

Chris Weidman knows he’s in a rough spot.

Weidman is scheduled to take on Omari Akhmedov on Aug. 8. The “All American” has gone from being a former UFC middleweight champion to not even being in the top 15 rankings. From 13-0 to 14-5, Weidman knows a win this weekend is crucial.

Chris Weidman Understands Importance Of Getting Out Of Slump

Weidman had a chat with MMAFighting’s Damon Martin ahead of his fight with Akhmedov. The former 185-pound ruler admitted that a win on Saturday is of great importance.

“I need to get a freaking ‘W,” Weidman said. “I need to get back on my winning ways. I think I have a lot of advantages in this fight but when you’re in there, you never know what’s going to happen.

“I’m taking it very serious. He’s tough but when I look at the guys I’ve fought, I don’t think he’s up there as far as the most talented. I think that’s a fair statement without knocking him.”

The slump began when Weidman lost the UFC middleweight gold to Luke Rockhold via TKO. It was the first defeat in Weidman’s pro MMA career. He was then stopped by Yoel Romero after eating a massive jumping knee strike. Weidman then found himself in a three-fight skid when he dropped a bout to Gegard Mousasi via TKO.

Finally, Weidman snapped his skid with a submission win over Kelvin Gastelum back in July 2017. This was Weidman’s last victory. He was knocked out by Jacare Souza and Dominick Reyes in his last two outings.

SourceMMAFighting

