UFC 230’s Chris Weidman Predicts Whittaker vs. Gastelum

Chris Weidman has a prediction for the middleweight title fight between champion Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum.

Tomorrow night (Nov. 3), Weidman will go one-on-one with Jacare Souza. The bout will serve as UFC 230’s co-main event. Weidman will return to action in his home state. Born in Baldwin, NY, Weidman is sure to get a warm reception inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Chris Weidman Has A Prediction

Whittaker is expected to defend his UFC middleweight gold against Gastelum in early 2019. Speaking to Damon Martin, the “All-American” sided with the challenger (via MMA Weekly):

“I actually think Kelvin wins that fight. I think he’s kind of a bad matchup for Whittaker. Whittaker’s more of a striker, I don’t see him as extremely dangerous on the feet but he’s extremely tough, durable and he’s got good striking. But Gastelum has the chance to put you out with his hands and he also has the wrestling, at least offensive wrestling, that Whittaker doesn’t really have. I like Gastelum in that fight. I’m probably fighting Gastelum. That’s what I see happening. It’s probably a real reality.”

Weidman holds a submission victory over Gastelum. In fact, it was the “All-American’s” last fight. The reason Gastelum got the title shot first was due to Weidman’s inactivity. While Weidman underwent multiple hand surgeries, Gastelum defeated Michael Bisping and Souza to earn his title shot. Time will tell if Weidman’s prediction will become reality. As for UFC 230, join us for live coverage tomorrow night.

Do you think Chris Weidman’s prediction is an educated guess, or just his preference?