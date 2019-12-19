Chris Weidman Says Dana White Urged Him To Talk Trash Ahead Of First Anderson Silva Fight

Chris Weidman shocked the world on July 6, 2013.

Weidman was an undefeated prospect who got put in a UFC middleweight title bout rather quickly against Anderson Silva, who many believed was unbeatable at this point. Weidman scored a shocking second-round knockout win over Silva, handing “The Spider” his first loss under the UFC banner.

White Pressured Weidman To Talk Trash?

Weidman appeared on Grange TV with fellow former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker. During his appearance, the “All American” claimed that White had urged him to create a buzz before his first encounter with Silva (via The Body Lock).

“[Dana said] ‘You’re not promoting the f*cking fight. Ticket sales aren’t looking good, pay-per-view numbers aren’t looking good already.’ … So I hear this and I was in my house and I was like a ghost,” Weidman said in a recent appearance on Grange TV with Robert Whittaker.

“I felt super white and anxious because I’m about to be someone I’m not used to being at all. I have to talk trash now. I’m like f*ck, I hated this feeling. ‘Why can’t I go out there and fight and win. That’s what I’m going to do. I’m going to beat this guy. Isn’t that enough?’ It wasn’t.

“I came up with a tweet. I don’t remember exactly what it was. Basically, a little bit of talking shit, how I’m going to beat Anderson Silva. I copy and paste it, I text Dana. I’m like ‘hey, just so you know, I put this out. Hopefully, that makes you happy. There’s more to come.’”