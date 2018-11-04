Chris Weidman Speaks On His Loss To Jacare Souza At UFC 230

Chris Weidman is now 1-3 competing in New York State, but he is determined to get back on the grind.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder shared the Octagon with Jacare Souza last night (Nov. 3). The bout served as UFC 230’s co-main event. It was held inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. After thrilling action that went back-and-forth, Weidman was stopped by Souza in the third round.

Chris Weidman Issues Statement Following UFC 230 Loss

It didn’t take Weidman long to respond to the defeat. The “All-American” had the following to say on Twitter:

“Unfortunately last night didn’t workout for me. Congrats to Jacare & his family & team on [an] amazing win. He is a true warrior & it was an honor to share the octagon with him. Thanks to everyone for the support, love & prayers. I appreciate it all. I will be back better from this!”

Weidman hadn’t competed since July 2017. He defeated Kelvin Gastelum via submission. Gastelum is set to challenge UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in Feb. 2019. It’s a tough break for Weidman, as UFC president Dana White had considered using the “All-American” as an alternate for Whittaker vs. Gastelum. That role may now go to Israel Adesanya as Souza has suffered losses to the champion and challenger.

Thanks to this recent loss, Weidman has now gone 1-4 in his last five outings. It’s a far cry from when Weidman was the reigning UFC middleweight champion with three successful title defenses and a 13-0 record.

Do you think Chris Weidman’s days as a title contender are over?