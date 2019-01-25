Chris Weidman Undergoes ‘Unexpected Neck Surgery’

Chris Weidman was in for a surprise upon discovering he needed another surgery.

Weidman is coming off a knockout loss at the hands of Jacare Souza. The “All-American” was hoping to return with a bang as he underwent multiple surgeries on his thumb. He also went under the knife to fix a herniated disk back in 2016.

Chris Weidman Has Neck Surgery

Weidman took to Instagram Stories to reveal he recently had disk replacement surgery. Weidman didn’t go into much further detail, but he did say the following (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Kind of an unexpected neck surgery yesterday. I’ll explain soon, but I’m all good, and I’ll be healthy soon.”

He also posted a clip of the aftermath and it’s fairly graphic. Peep the screencaps from the video below also courtesy of MMAJunkie:

Weidman was recently seen with his teammates attending UFC on ESPN+ 1. Weidman even took part in an “I’m Tyrone” skit, a popular video series on social media. UFC on ESPN+ 1 took place inside Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

It’ll be a tough break for Weidman if he has to sit for a lengthy period of time again. The “All-American” only fought once in 2016 due to surgery. He also spent a year and a half on the sidelines because as mentioned, he went under the knife for his thumb several times.

MMA News will keep you up to speed on Weidman’s condition and recovery.