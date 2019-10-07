Chris Weidman Thinks He Can ‘Skip The Rankings’ With Win Over Dominick Reyes

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman believes he could be just one win away from challenging Jon Jones.

Weidman is set to make his light heavyweight debut on Oct. 18. He’ll go one-on-one with prospect Dominick Reyes in the main event of UFC Boston. Reyes is currently the fourth-ranked UFC light heavyweight.

Weidman Sees Title Shot With Win Over Reyes

Weidman was a guest on UFC Unfiltered. During his appearance, the “All-American” explained why he believes he may only need one victory at 205 pounds to challenge light heavyweight champion Jones (via BJPenn.com).

“If it’s up to me, I dominate Dominick Reyes and I go against Jon Jones. That’s the goal. I want to beat the best,” Weidman said.

“All the guys kind of ranked in the top five, I feel like Jon Jones has kind of beat most of them already. It does kind of give me the ability to kind of skip the rankings a little bit and jump up there. If the UFC and the fans and everyone thinks it makes sense. But first thing’s first, I gotta prove myself in the weight class. Otherwise none of this matters.”

Weidman has had a rough stretch and is hoping a change of scenery will do him good. He’s gone 1-4 in his last five outings. All four of those losses ended in a knockout or TKO.