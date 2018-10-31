Chris Weidman ‘Absolutely’ Wanted To Stay On UFC 230 Card

Chris Weidman didn’t dwell on Luke Rockhold’s injury.

Weidman was supposed to meet Rockhold in a rematch this Saturday night (Nov. 3). The bout would’ve served as UFC 230’s co-headliner. Instead, Weidman will meet Jacare Souza because Rockhold was pulled after suffering multiple injuries. While the “All-American” had hoped to avenge his loss, he understands that a win over Souza could get him another title fight.

Chris Weidman Welcomes Opponent Change

The former UFC middleweight champion spoke to reporters following a workout session. Weidman said that he always intended to compete on the UFC 230 card even with Rockhold’s absence:

“Absolutely. Two weeks ago I got the phone call. I was obviously very excited for the rematch with Luke. As a competitor to be able to have a rematch and be able to show that wasn’t the best me that night. It was a huge opportunity for me and I was excited for it, but Jacare, I mean it’ll take me to what I want. To be able to get a title fight and have the opportunity to get my belt back is the goal so whoever can get me there, that’s who I want to fight and Jacare does that. It doesn’t really matter, the only difference is one guy is orthodox one guy is southpaw. It’s not that big of a deal. It’s a fist fight, two punches two kicks coming at you. So, (it’s) all the same stuff I just gotta go out there and win.”

There’s a good reason why Weidman didn’t want to miss this card besides the chance to get back in title contention. Weidman was born in Baldwin, NY and UFC 230 will be held inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. He hopes to right the wrong from his last outing in MSG, where he was viciously stopped by Yoel Romero.

