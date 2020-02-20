Chris Weidman vs. Jack Hermansson Targeted For May 2 UFC Event

Chris Weidman and Jack Hermansson will look to get back on the horse this spring.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reports that Weidman, who is a former UFC middleweight title holder, has agreed to a bout with Hermansson. Okamoto notes that nothing has been signed yet but the UFC is looking to finalize the bout for May 2 in Oklahoma City.

“Breaking: Chris Weidman is headed back to 185 pounds. The former champ has agreed to face Jack Hermansson on May 2 in the main event of UFC Fight Night in OKC. Bout agreements not signed yet, per sources, but UFC working on finalizing the matchup.”

Weidman is on quite a slump. He has gone 1-5 in his last six outings. The “All-American” hasn’t emerged victorious since a July 2017 submission over Kelvin Gastelum.

It’s a far cry from Weidman’s undefeated streak. At one point, Weidman had a perfect pro MMA record of 13-0. After dropping the middleweight title to Luke Rockhold back in Dec. 2015, it’s been downhill for the most part.

Hermansson is coming off a tough loss against Jared Cannonier back in Sept. 2019. It looked as if “The Joker” was just one win away from securing a title opportunity. It wasn’t meant to be as he was stopped by Cannonier in the second round. Prior to the defeat, Hermansson was riding a four-fight winning streak.

UFC Oklahoma City will be held inside the Chesapeake Energy Arena. The only other bouts scheduled for the card are Claudia Gadelha vs. Marina Rodriguez and Sarah Alpar vs. Vanessa Melo. MMA News will keep you up to speed on the latest details for UFC Oklahoma City.

