Chris Weidman Wishes Luke Rockhold A Speedy Recovery

Chris Weidman wishes Luke Rockhold a quick and full recovery in a classy message.

Weidman was scheduled to compete against Rockhold in a rematch on Nov. 3. The middleweight clash would’ve served as UFC 230’s co-main event. As plans will be, plans will go awry. Rockhold was forced to pull out of the event due to an injury. The “All-American” will now meet Jacare Souza.

Weidman took to Twitter to respond to Rockhold’s injury. The former UFC middleweight champion’s message was all class:

I was really looking forward to fighting Luke in this rematch but unfortunately it wasn’t in the cards this time around. This is a tough sport. I’m hoping and praying Luke makes a quick recovery and returns to good health. — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) October 20, 2018

Weidman has been out of action since July 2017. The “All-American” had to undergo multiple hand surgeries following his submission victory over Kelvin Gastelum. So much has happened since that time that Gastelum is due for a middleweight title shot against champion Robert Whittaker in early 2019.

As for Rockhold, it’s a tough break as he was hoping to rebound from a devastating knockout loss to Yoel Romero. Rockhold has gone 1-2 in his last three outings with losses to Michael Bisping and Romero. The victory was against David Branch, who is on the UFC 230 card and will now meet Jared Cannonier instead of Souza. Stick with MMA News for continued coverage of UFC 230.

