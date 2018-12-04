Chris Weidman Has Zero Regrets After Loss To Jacare Souza

Chris Weidman says he doesn’t have any regrets following his third-round knockout loss to Jacare Souza.

Weidman went one-on-one with Souza in the co-main event of UFC 230 last month. The bout took place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, so Weidman was a heavy crowd favorite. Just like his last trip to MSG, Weidman was stopped in the third and final round. “The All-American” was ahead on the scorecards.

Chris Weidman Reflects On His UFC 230 Loss

Weidman recently appeared on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA show and talked about his latest defeat:

“I mean that’s crazy. Two times [fighting in] Madison Square Garden, third round, winning the fight and [I get] knocked out. It’s tough. This last fight I have zero regrets, I really don’t. Hindsight 20/20, I could look back and say ‘oh I could’ve done this differently or that differently,’ but at the end of the day I went out there and I left it all out there. I did everything I could to win the fight. I was feeling great on my feet, I felt really comfortable. He had hit me with some really good shots in the first and second round, I felt fine. So heading into the third round, I felt really no danger in the stand-up position. I felt like I was picking him apart and I felt great. So there was no need to look for takedowns. I felt like everything was going fine and then he hit me on the button, obviously.”

Editor’s Note: If you’re going to take this quote for your website, please credit MMANews.com for the transcription.

Do you think Chris Weidman’s days as a title contender are over?