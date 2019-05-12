Highlights: Christian Rodriguez Taps Jose Leon After Dynamite First Round From Bellator 221

Check out MMA News' highlights from Bellator 221, as Christian Rodriguez taps Jose Leon in the first round of their bout.

We have another big submission finish to pass along from the Bellator 221 preliminary card from Illinois. Christian Rodriguez and Jose Leon met inside the cage in featherweight action.

The bout was both Rodriguez and Leon’s professional mixed martial arts (MMA) debut. Both men put on a show in the opening minutes, however, it was Rodriguez who wound up with the victory, submitting Leon with an armbar before it was even fully locked in.

Rodriguez pulled off the finish with just a few seconds to spare in the round. Check out the full first round, including the finish, here:

🧨💥A dynamite FULL FIRST ROUND between @J_Leon218 and Christian Rodriguez as our prelims roll on tonight here at #Bellator221 pic.twitter.com/NmXv4thlvr — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) May 12, 2019

