Christos Giagos Expects UFC 241 Fight Against Drakkar Klose To ‘Be A War’ (Interview)

Christos Giagos is set for a home fight for the first time in over two years. He has not fought in the States since January of 2017.

At UFC 241, Giagos will take on Drakkar Klose in his home state of California. It will also be a pivotal lightweight bout. There, the winner could very well get a ranked opponent next. For “The Spartan,” he knows he must win this fight and extend his winning streak to three.

“Yeah, it is very important to win this one. It would be three in a row and I’d get a ranked opponent next,” Giagos said to MMA News. “He is a tough guy, and I know I’m a tough fight for anyone and have fought some of the best in the world. If I pull a victory off I’d love to fight someone in the top-15 as this is a good stylistic matchup for me.”

A good stylistic matchup for Giagos

Why he believes is it is a good stylistic matchup is simple. He knows he will be able to dictate where the fight goes, and be the one to push the pace. Normally, Klose is a fighter who likes to be the aggressor, but Giagos assures that won’t happen.

“I started with a wrestling background and my jiu-jitsu is very underrated. I know it doesn’t show with most of my losses coming by submission. That has been more me getting in my own head,” he explained. “I’ve been going back to my roots and trusting my game. I am fine on getting this fight to the ground or stay standing. This will be a war.”

Ultimately, in his second stint in the UFC, Giagos says he is miles and leaps better. He knows he will continue to show that on Saturday and get his hand raised.

“I feel a lot better. Just experience, more time on the mat and the cage. I’m a lot smarter and just any fighter that sticks with it will be better,” he concluded. “I got in when I was 24 and was only training for like four years so the experience has played a big part.