Highlights: Chuck Campbell Sleeps Bruno Casillas Early At Bellator 220

Check out MMA News' highlights from Bellator 220, as Chuck Campbell sleeps Bruno Casillas early during their preliminary bout.

Continuing on with the highlights from tonight’s (Sat. April 27, 2019) Bellator 220 card from the SAP Center in San Jose, California, we have another great finish to pass along.

Chuck Campbell made quite a statement with a crushing finish over Bruno Casillas in the first round. Campbell nailed Casillas with a knee to the face inside the clinch. It looked like Casillas was already on his way down to the canvas, but Campbell added in a punch for good measure.

Check out the finish here:

If you watch this, you become an accomplice to murder #Bellator220 pic.twitter.com/8bcnHOE9vz — Dave Madden (@DaveMMAdden) April 28, 2019

