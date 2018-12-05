Quote: Chuck Liddell Is Always Going To Want To Fight

A rising Bellator featherweight believes Chuck Liddell will always have the urge to fight in him.

Liddell returned to the cage last month to take on his old rival Tito Ortiz. Despite going 2-0 against Ortiz in his prime, a third bout was booked under Golden Boy Promotions. “The Iceman” was finished in the first round via knockout. Liddell is 48 years old and hadn’t competed since June 2010.

A.J. McKee Says Chuck Liddell Can’t Shake The Fighter Within Him

A.J. McKee’s father Antonio helped Liddell prepare for his return fight. Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, McKee said that while he understands calls for Liddell to retire he doesn’t believe it’s that simple for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Famer:

“He’s always going to have that fight in him. And that’s why I understand. He’s always going to want to fight. That’s part of the game. But hey, he’s done a lot. And I’ll still go spar with Chuck any day. And he knows that. Chuck, you want to do a round today? Hey, dad, I’m going go to drive up to Chuck’s house, or we’re going to move around it. That’s how you learn. That’s how you grow. That’s a fighter. He loves fighting. You can’t – I don’t know what I would do without fighting. I really don’t. It’s a part of me. And that’s why, when I was only half-doing it, it really bothered me. And now that I’m back where I’m at, and enjoying this and really fueling myself off of this right now, it’s an amazing feeling.”

Do you think Chuck Liddell will continue to fight?