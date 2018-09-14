Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz Have Intense Staredown (Video)

Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz are all set for their trilogy bout in November. The pair are extremely familiar with one another in the world of mixed martial arts (MMA). Back at UFC 47 in 2004, “The Iceman” knocked out Ortiz in the second round of their first meeting.

Liddell went on to capture the UFC light heavyweight championship, and Ortiz earned himself another crack at Liddell with a five-fight win streak. The result remained the same, however, as Liddell finished Ortiz in the third round via TKO to retain his title. That fight took place at UFC 66 in December of 2006.

Over a decade later, the pair has signed on to compete in Oscar De La Hoya’s debut show as an MMA promoter. They’ll compete in the main event of the November 24th event from The Forum in Inglewood, California. You can check out the official poster for the event by clicking here.

Today, Ortiz and Liddell participated in a media event for the fight. They got the opportunity to staredown and look into each other’s eyes. They exchanged words in a very intense environment, and you can check out the action here:

Who are you picking in Liddell vs. Ortiz 3 this November?