Chuck Liddell Breaks Silence Following KO to Tito Ortiz

Last night (Friday), Chuck Liddell took to Instagram to post a heartfelt message to his fans and break his silence following his KO loss to Tito Ortiz at the Golden Boy MMA event. Most of the post featured a reflective Liddell commenting on how much the sport of MMA has meant to him.

“These past few months for me were a lot more than a fight against Tito,” Liddell said. “It’s really been about my own personal journey and challenge. Martial arts has been my life for 36 years. I felt lost without it. It’s always kept me centered and helped me find my focus. I wish the outcome of the fight was different. I never wanted to disappoint anyone or let anyone down. But this fight was more about pushing my limitations and getting me back to a place to find my purpose. And for that, I have no regrets.”

Chuck Liddell has undergone his share of criticism for agreeing to fight at this stage of his life, but most of the criticisms has gone to those who allowed Liddell to compete at 48 years of age and eight years between fights, but the fight made all the sense in the world to Liddell:

“Even if no one else understands, know that everyone’s path is different,” Liddell said. “And you cannot achieve success without failure. To me, MMA is more than these wars in the cage. It’s about showing our fans how to live life like a true fighter and champion inside and outside of the cage. After all has been said and done, my calling is much bigger than this.

“In today’s world with so much hate, it’s important to show love and positivity,” Liddell concluded. “Tito, I wish you the best in your life and career. Congratulations on your victory.”

Does this statement from Chuck Liddell alter your thoughts on his decision to fight Tito Ortiz at Liddell vs. Ortiz 3.