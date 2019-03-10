Chuck Liddell Says Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone Should Headline UFC PPV

Chuck Liddell doesn’t understand the hurdle in making Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone a reality.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White was initially on board with the idea of booking McGregor vs. Cerrone. His tone quickly changed as he told reporters that the UFC is now looking at other options for “Cowboy.” UFC color commentator Joe Rogan claimed he heard the roadblock was that the UFC didn’t want a non-title bout to headline a pay-per-view. Cerrone would end up backing up Rogan’s claim.

Liddell Says McGregor & Cerrone Deserve PPV Headliner

TMZ Sports caught up with UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell. “The Iceman” gave his take on the situation between McGregor, Cerrone, and the UFC (via BJPenn.com):

“It’s a main event fight, no matter what. Come on. Conor McGregor and Cowboy? Those are two of my favorite fighters. I love watching those guys fight. Whether you like them or not personality-wise, both of those guys are studs. They fight tough. I don’t have to tell Conor anything. He’ll do it. Conor will fight anybody, any place, any time. I know how it is. He’s a businessman. He’s a businessman too. He’s trying to make some money. I’m not going to get in the way of his making money, but make it happen boy, I want to see you and Cowboy go at it.”

Is the UFC making a mistake by moving on from Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone?