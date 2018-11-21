Chuck Liddell Explains How Taking Third Tito Ortiz Fight Is A Gamble

Chuck Liddell believes the financial aspect of taking a third bout with Tito Ortiz is a risk.

Liddell will meet Ortiz a third time this Saturday night (Nov. 24). The bout takes place inside The Forum in Inglewood, California. The main card will air live on pay-per-view under Golden Boy Promotions.

Chuck Liddell Believes He’s Taking A Risk

During the final pre-fight press conference, Liddell touched on his pay for the event. “The Iceman” said that the deal he signed is a gamble (via MMAJunkie.com):

“It was taking a gamble. It wasn’t a big upfront (paycheck). It’s taking a gamble that you’ll be successful, but it’s also a big home run if you win. I had offers everywhere. A lot bigger guarantees to fight anybody I wanted to pick. I could pick anybody. They didn’t care. The name, whoever I fought, they didn’t care. But I chose this over that because I think it’s a fight my fans want, and I think for me, it’s a closest thing to a tuneup fight that’s got a name to it that there is.”

Ortiz recently explained how crucial pay-per-view points are for his pay. He claimed he could be getting up to 30 percent of the PPV buys. “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” also said a buyrate of one million would earn him a bigger paycheck than all of his previous fights combined.

