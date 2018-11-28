Chuck Liddell Medically Suspended Indefinitely Following Tito Ortiz Trilogy Fight

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3, it’s their time to faces those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.

The event took place on Saturday, November 24, 2018 inside The Forum in Inglewood, California. The main card aired on PPV (pay-per-view) at 9 p.m. ET with six bouts. The preliminary card aired at 7 p.m. ET on FITE TV.

Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz in a light heavyweight bout headlined this show. Deron Winn vs. Tom Lawlor in a light heavyweight bout served as the co-headliner. Rounding out the card was Gleison Tibau vs. Efrain Escudero in a light heavyweight bout, Walel Watson vs. Ricardo Palacios in a featherweight bout, and Jay Silva vs. Oscar Cota in a heavyweight bout.

Some of the more notable suspensions include Liddell being suspended indefinitely by the commission for a minimum suspension of 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact due to KO loss. Ortiz on the flip side got suspended 180 days or until cleared by physician for a possible fracture to left shoulder and left knee.

Here are the entire medical suspensions, courtesy of MMAFighting:

Chuck Liddell: Suspended indefinitely, see California commission; minimum suspension of 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact due to KO loss

Tito Ortiz: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by physician for possible fracture to left shoulder, left knee

Efrain Escudero: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by physician for possible fracture to right hand

Gleison Tibau: Suspended 60 days or until cleared by physician for laceration to left eyelid; recommend fight weight of at least 165lbs.

Walel Watson: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exception due to KO loss

Abert Morales: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exception due to hard bout

Joe Roye: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by physician for possible fracture to left foot #5 digital toe

Craig Wilkerson: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by physician for possible fracture to left leg, left eardrum; minimum suspension of 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact due to hard bout

Dave Terrel: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by physician for possible fracture to right jaw; minimum suspension of 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact due to hard bout