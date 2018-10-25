Chuck Liddell Says The Days Of Hard-Partying Ahead Of Fights Are Over

Chuck Liddell has made a major change to his lifestyle and feels it’ll pay off ahead of his return to mixed martial arts competition.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder admits that he didn’t always take his time in the gym seriously. In fact, “The Iceman” was quite the party-goer in his prime. It makes his run as the 205-pound king that much more impressive, but Liddell realizes it didn’t do him any favors.

Chuck Liddell Talks His Old Lifestyle

Golden Boy Promotions recently put out a promotional video hyping up the third bout between Liddell and Tito Ortiz on Nov. 24. In the video, Liddell spoke on how much better he feels now that he’s not the party animal he once was (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I had a lot of fun, but it was not the best environment for fighting. What everyone is saying is I look better than I did 10 years ago. I’m 48 years old, and I look better than I did when I was fighting at 38. That is a testament to the life I’m living now.”

Liddell vs. Ortiz III will take place inside The Forum in Inglewood, California. This will be Golden Boy Promotions’ MMA debut. Liddell hasn’t competed since June 2010. He was knocked out in his last three bouts. Ortiz last competed back in Jan. 2017 when he submitted Chael Sonnen. Stick with MMA News for coverage of Liddell vs. Ortiz III. You can count on us to deliver live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits on fight night.

Do you think Chuck Liddell has one last good fight in him?