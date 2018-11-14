Chuck Liddell Responds To Critics Of His Training Video

Chuck Liddell has some words for those criticizing his training video ahead of his third bout with Tito Ortiz.

Liddell will be competing for the first time since June 2010. He’ll do battle with Ortiz for a third time. The bout will be held inside The Forum in Inglewood, California on Nov. 24. This will be the first mixed martial arts event under Golden Boy Promotions.

Chuck Liddell Fires Back At Critics

A training video recently surfaced and many criticized “The Iceman’s” movement. The 48-year-old told reporters that he challenges those critics to be on the receiving end of his kicks (via MMAJunkie.com):

“They put out a video of me warming up my legs right when I got to the gym. I don’t know why they would – out of all the video they took – why they would choose to put that out, I have no idea. I challenge anyone talking trash about it to take one of those kicks I was throwing anyway. They’re not that soft. I was just warming up my legs the way I like to do it. I was just warming up my legs, so it is what it is.”

This is the footage in question:

Do you think there are any serious takeaways from the training footage, or is it overblown?