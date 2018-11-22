Chuck Liddell Lists Names As Potential Opponents After Third Ortiz Fight

Chuck Liddell believes there are a few names people would like to see him fight after doing battle with Tito Ortiz a third time.

This Saturday night (Nov. 24), Liddell and Ortiz will meet once again. The two will collide inside The Forum in Inglewood, California. This will be the first mixed martial arts event under Golden Boy Promotions.

Chuck Liddell Runs Down Possibilities

Liddell recently spoke to TMZ. “The Iceman” had a few names in mind should he defeat “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” one more time (via MMAMania.com):

“If I perform the way I think I’m going to on Saturday then I’m definitely going to be looking for another fight after this. There’s a lot of guys. (Chael) Sonnen’s been running his mouth, there’s always ‘Rampage’ still in it. Wanderlei (Silva) is still in it, Vitor (Belfort) has been talking about it, so we got a lot of guys out there who are possibilities.”

Liddell has a history with all the names he mentioned, although he’s never competed against Sonnen. “The Iceman” and “The American Gangster” have exchanged barbs in the past. Liddell is 0-2 against Quinton “Rampage” Jackson and holds a victory over Vitor Belfort. Recently, Belfort claimed that politics caused him a decision loss against “The Iceman.”

